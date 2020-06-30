Lexington baseball league take precautions after possible COVID-19 exposure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A Lexington baseball league says their planning came in handy after discovering a possible exposure towards athletes in the league.

Southwest Lexington PONY Baseball League President Justin Jones says he and other leaders were alerted of the possible exposure Friday. Over the weekend Jones discovered it involved a parent of one of the athletes. He tells WKYT they decided to put the player and entire team through a two week quarantine away from the ballpark for extra precautions. For privacy, the name of the team and player’s family will not be released.

"We hated to do that because our first game is going on tonight and we didn't want to take away anybody's first game but fortunately we had to do what was best to protect the safety of the entire league," said Jones.

Weeks ago the league sculpted guidelines along with guidelines from the Beshear administration to protect players from any risk.

He says parents have been informed of the exposure and they continue to monitor any other concerns. He says in this scenario, planning worked and he encourages other leagues across Kentucky to prepare for the possibility of a similar situation.

"Be prepared," said Jones. "This thing is not going away. As we all know, we all have thoughts, feelings and opinions about it but the reality of it is every youth sports organization is going to come into contact and have a situation like we have."

The league normally supports 450 athletes from ages three to thirteen but is only allowing 200 athletes this season as a precaution. Other teams continue to practice and compete.

He says the family involved has been extremely helpful during the process.

