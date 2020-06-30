Advertisement

Mercer County deputy stops runaway vehicle with woman, baby inside

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Mercer County deputy is being credited for his heroic actions to save a mother and her young child.

Monday, the Harrodsburg 911 Center got a call from a woman saying her car had malfunctioned and she was speeding down the road with no way to stop. One deputy responded in a way the Mercer County Sheriff calls “fabulous.”

Lyndsey Tyler, mom to one-year-old Addison, says, as a mother, it’s her job to do all she can to protect her child.

“I do everything I can to make sure everything is in my control to keep her safe,” Tyler said.

But around 1 p.m. Monday, a nightmare scenario: while driving towards the intersection of US 127 and bypass, her brakes went out.

“I’m coming up to this intersection, there’s cars, I said what do I do, I said I can’t stop,” Tyler said.

Tyler called 911, the car now in neutral and picking up speed and reaching around 70 miles an hour. Moving so fast you can see it’s tire tracks on the grass one day later.

“The only thing to really think about is what if, you know, we weren’t able to you know that’s something that I thought about you know because that is one of those situations where you can’t fail,” said Deputy Wes Gaddis.

Gaddis acted in a way many would define as none other than heroic. He was able to get in front of the car, then easing on the breaks until they were able to come to a stop. He says the whole thing only took around 30 seconds.

“The speed had to be precise, the way they made contact had to be precise, and the way he managed to get in there and what he done was just absolutely fabulous,” said Mercer County Sheriff Ernie Kelty. “Absolutely saved their lives, and I’m extremely proud of him.”

“I didn’t even think about it, it’s just, you just do it and any of the guys I work with, they would have done the same thing,” Gaddis said.

When the cars stopped Gaddis was able to put a face to the life he saved... and it turns out she is his cousin.

“I’m very thankful that he was on duty yesterday,” Tyler said. “We literally owe our life to him, because if we would have went in that intersection, God knows what would have happened, you know he was our literal guardian angel.”

A whole new meaning to putting family first.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

2020 Minor League Baseball season cancelled

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Lexington Legends will not play in 2020.

Entertainment

New Mexico tribe transforms old casino into movie studio

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
A northern New Mexico Native American tribe is opening a movie studio it hopes will attract big productions.

National

Adidas HR head resigns as company addresses diversity issues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
The head of global human resources at sports apparel and shoe company Adidas has resigned following criticism from employees of what they see as the company’s failure to diversify its workforce.

State

McGrath wins Dem primary, Booker concedes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Amy McGrath was the favorite until the coronavirus and racial tensions changed the dynamics of the U.S. Senate Race. That’s when we saw the gap narrow between her and State Representative Charles Booker.

Lexington

New regional licensing office opens in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that the new Regional Driver Licensing Office in Lexington has opened.

Latest News

Regional

Couple rescued from submerged SUV; man later dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
Authorities say one person died and another is being treated as a result of flash flooding in Washington County, Ky.

News

Beshear reports 282 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Smithson
Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.

News

The Breakdown with WKYT’s Bill Bryant: The Close Senate Race between McGrath and Booker

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Underdog Charles Booker made it a close race for the U-S Senate in the Democratic Primary against Amy McGrath. How did he do that, and what happens going forward into the November Election in her attempt to unseat Senator Mitch McConnell?

National Politics

McGrath wins Kentucky Dem primary; McConnell showdown awaits

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath overcame a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination Tuesday, fending off progressive Charles Booker to set up a bruising, big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

State

’Blue Flu’: LMPD officers call out sick Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Natalia Martinez
The sick calls follow a series of issues the rank-and-file officers have tried to bring to light...