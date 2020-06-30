Mercer County deputy stops runaway vehicle with woman, baby inside

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Mercer County deputy is being credited for his heroic actions to save a mother and her young child.

Monday, the Harrodsburg 911 Center got a call from a woman saying her car had malfunctioned and she was speeding down the road with no way to stop. One deputy responded in a way the Mercer County Sheriff calls “fabulous.”

Lyndsey Tyler, mom to one-year-old Addison, says, as a mother, it’s her job to do all she can to protect her child.

“I do everything I can to make sure everything is in my control to keep her safe,” Tyler said.

But around 1 p.m. Monday, a nightmare scenario: while driving towards the intersection of US 127 and bypass, her brakes went out.

“I’m coming up to this intersection, there’s cars, I said what do I do, I said I can’t stop,” Tyler said.

Tyler called 911, the car now in neutral and picking up speed and reaching around 70 miles an hour. Moving so fast you can see it’s tire tracks on the grass one day later.

“The only thing to really think about is what if, you know, we weren’t able to you know that’s something that I thought about you know because that is one of those situations where you can’t fail,” said Deputy Wes Gaddis.

Mercer County deputy Wes Gaddis saved the lives of a mother and her one-year-old daughter yesterday after her break malfunctioned while going around 70 MPH. He was able to get in front of the car, allowing her to crash into his cruiser. Hear the whole story at 6pm on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/9qn4J7Qeio — Grace Finerman (@GraceFinerman) June 30, 2020

Gaddis acted in a way many would define as none other than heroic. He was able to get in front of the car, then easing on the breaks until they were able to come to a stop. He says the whole thing only took around 30 seconds.

“The speed had to be precise, the way they made contact had to be precise, and the way he managed to get in there and what he done was just absolutely fabulous,” said Mercer County Sheriff Ernie Kelty. “Absolutely saved their lives, and I’m extremely proud of him.”

“I didn’t even think about it, it’s just, you just do it and any of the guys I work with, they would have done the same thing,” Gaddis said.

When the cars stopped Gaddis was able to put a face to the life he saved... and it turns out she is his cousin.

“I’m very thankful that he was on duty yesterday,” Tyler said. “We literally owe our life to him, because if we would have went in that intersection, God knows what would have happened, you know he was our literal guardian angel.”

A whole new meaning to putting family first.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.