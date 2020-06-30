Advertisement

Names released of woman and child killed in I-64 crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The names of the two people killed in a crash on I-64 have been released.

The sheriff’s office says they have been identified as 48-year-old Donna Vanek and 11-year-old Brody Vanek, both from St. Joseph County, Indiana. Three other people are in the hospital.

The crash happened around three Monday afternoon on I-64 at the Scott-Fayette county line.

Deputies say Evan Barnett was speeding in a box truck when he hit another car.

Barnett is now facing two counts of manslaughter. Investigators say he admitted to using drugs before the crash and said he was on his phone.

A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly crash on I-64.
