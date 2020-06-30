New regional licensing office opens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that the new Regional Driver Licensing Office in Lexington has opened.

The office is the latest in a network of regional offices operated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

Unlike other KYTC regional driver licensing offices that operate alongside local Circuit Court Clerk offices, the Lexington office will serve as the only in-person driver licensing application site in Fayette County.

This means that, in addition to those seeking REAL ID’s, all Fayette County residents who need standard driver’s licenses, permits and ID cards, or renewals, will apply at the new regional office moving forward.

“The opening of the Lexington office is a giant step in our successful reopening plan to safely restore access to government operations that serve Kentuckians,” Gov. Andy Beshear. “Located in the second-most populated city, the gradual expansion of services at this new office will address the most in demand needs for Kentuckians who rely on these trusted credentials for travel and business needs.”

Services at KYTC’s Lexington office will be limited at first. You can obtain the following:

Replacement of a lost license, permit or identification card;

License or personal ID card needed for employment;

New resident replacing a valid out-of-state credential;

License for new applicant who has successfully completed Kentucky State Police driver testing; and

Renewal of a credential that expired before March 18, 2020, when license and permit expiration dates were automatically extended for 90 days by emergency order.

Cardholders whose licenses expire in the month of July 2020.

The new KYTC office is located at 141 Leestown Center Way, Suite 125. The office will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET. (except Friday, July 3 in observance of Independence Day).

Customers are encouraged to make an appointment, which can be done online here.

