Numerous roads closed due to flooding in Casey County

CASEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy rains are causing some problems in areas across the region.

Floodwaters entered businesses in Liberty and caused some roads to close.

Campbellsville Road right near downtown is one of the spots where officials had the most trouble with water over the roadway. Most of that has receded at this point, but it’s left behind debris and rock.

The Casey County Emergency Management director tells WKYT several roads were impassable at one point— parts of Woodrum Ridge, Highway 49, and Bryant Ridge— all covered with water earlier tonight.

While a lot that flooding has gone down, officials still warn that if you need to be out driving tonight, to use extra caution.

Lots of trees down around Williamsburg in Whitley County. One even caused a transformer fire. #kywx — Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) June 30, 2020

