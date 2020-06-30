Sheriff: Man facing criminal charges in connection to fatal crash on I-64

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Department says a man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly crash on I-64 near the Scott/Fayette County lines.

The sheriff says deputies responded to an injury crash on I-64 Eastbound around 3:30 p.m. Monday. While responding, deputies learned of a second accident that occurred also on I-64 Eastbound but near Exit 69 in Scott County. The second collision killed two people.

According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation found that after the first accident on I-64, traffic was slowing or coming to a stop when a vehicle occupied by the victims was struck at high rate of speed by a box truck transportation vehicle.

The sheriff says the driver of that truck, Evan M. Barnett, was charged with two counts of second degree manslaughter and is currently lodged in the Scott County Detention Center.

Investigators say Barnett was believed to have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision, as well as was distracted by a mobile device.

The sheriff’s office says toxicology reports are pending, but the driver made admissions to investigators about earlier use of controlled substances prior to operating the vehicle and being distracted.

