Advertisement

Sheriff: Man facing criminal charges in connection to fatal crash on I-64

A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly crash on I-64.
A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly crash on I-64.(Scott County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Department says a man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly crash on I-64 near the Scott/Fayette County lines.

The sheriff says deputies responded to an injury crash on I-64 Eastbound around 3:30 p.m. Monday. While responding, deputies learned of a second accident that occurred also on I-64 Eastbound but near Exit 69 in Scott County. The second collision killed two people.

According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation found that after the first accident on I-64, traffic was slowing or coming to a stop when a vehicle occupied by the victims was struck at high rate of speed by a box truck transportation vehicle.

The sheriff says the driver of that truck, Evan M. Barnett, was charged with two counts of second degree manslaughter and is currently lodged in the Scott County Detention Center.

Investigators say Barnett was believed to have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision, as well as was distracted by a mobile device.

The sheriff’s office says toxicology reports are pending, but the driver made admissions to investigators about earlier use of controlled substances prior to operating the vehicle and being distracted.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KSP investigating shooting involving officer in McCracken County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky State Police say they’re investigating a shooting involving an officer in McCracken County.

News

Lexington baseball league take precautions after possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Southwest Lexington PONY Baseball League President Justin Jones says he and other leaders were alerted of the possible exposure Friday.

News

The Breakdown with Andy Shea of the Legends: How is Baseball Coming Back?

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM

News

Numerous roads closed due to flooding in Casey County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Heavy rains are causing some problems in areas across the region.

Latest News

News

Lexington Police respond to assault at Kroger

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police say they responded to a call about an assault with a weapon at the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.

News

WATCH | West Sixth Brewing reopens with adjusted hours

Updated: 4 hours ago
A lot of changes are on tap for Kentucky bars as they are allowed to open back up today in the next phase of reopening.

News

West Sixth Brewing reopens with adjusted hours

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
A lot of changes are on tap for Kentucky bars as they are allowed to open back up today in the next phase of reopening.

News

What’s Next | How Lexington area high schools are adjusting to football practices during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Starting today, high touch outdoor sports like football and soccer may resume team and group practices with 50 people or less.

News

All 120 Kentucky counties now have confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The governor’s office has released the daily COVID-19 update for Kentucky.

State

Health officials working to spread the word about Kentucky’s contact tracing efforts

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
The man in charge of Kentucky’s contact tracing efforts is asking medical professionals to help them get the word out about that task.