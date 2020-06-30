Advertisement

Supreme Court lifts ban on state aid to religious schooling

This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court building.
This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court building.(CNN, File)
By MARK SHERMAN
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — States can’t cut religious schools out of programs that send public money to private education, a divided Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

By a 5-4 vote with the conservatives in the majority, the justices upheld a Montana scholarship program that allows state tax credits for private schooling in which almost all the recipients attend religious schools.

The Montana Supreme Court had struck down the K-12 private education scholarship program that was created by the Legislature in 2015 to make donors eligible for up to $150 in state tax credits. The state court had ruled that the tax credit violated the Montana constitution's ban on state aid to religious schools.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion that said the state ruling itself ran afoul of the religious freedom, embodied in the U.S. Constitution, of parents who want the scholarships to help pay for their children's private education. "A state need not subsidize private education. But once a state decides to do so, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious," Roberts wrote.

In a dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor described the ruling as "perverse."

"Without any need or power to do so, the Court appears to require a State to reinstate a tax-credit program that the Constitution did not demand in the first place," she said.

Parents whose children attend religious schools sued to preserve the program. The high court decision upholds families' rights "to exercise our religion as we see fit," said Kendra Espinoza, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit whose two daughters attend the Stillwater Christian School in Kalispell, Montana, near Glacier National Park.

Roughly three-dozen states have similar no-aid provisions in their constitutions. Courts in some states have relied on those provisions to strike down religious-school funding.

Two states with existing private education programs, Maine and Vermont, could see quick efforts to force them to allow religious schools to participate.

Attorney General William Barr praised the ruling as "an important victory for religious liberty and religious equality in the United States." The Trump administration supported the parents' Supreme Court appeal.

Advocates for allowing state money to be used in private schooling said the court recognized in its decision that parents should not be penalized for sending their children to schools that are a better fit than the public schools.

"This opinion will pave the way for more states to pass school choice programs that allow parents to choose a school that best meets their child's individual needs, regardless of whether those schools are religious or nonreligious," said Erica Smith, a senior attorney with the Institute for Justice, which represented the parents in their court fight.

But the president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, which counts more than 12,000 teachers and other school workers as union members, called the decision "a slap in the face" to its members and the communities they serve.

"Today's decision violates Montana's commitment to public education, our children, and our constitution. Extremist special interests are manipulating our tax code to rob Montana children of quality education while padding the pockets of those who run exclusive, discriminatory private schools," union president Amanda Curtis said.

In a separate concurring opinion, Justice Samuel Alito pointed to evidence of anti-Catholic bigotry that he said motivated the original adoption of the Montana provision and others like it in the 1800s, although Montana's constitution was redone in 1972 with the provision intact. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whose two daughters attend Catholic schools, made a similar point during arguments in January when he talked about the "grotesque religious bigotry" against Catholics that underlay the amendment.

The decision was the latest in a line of decisions from the Supreme Court, which now includes Trump appointees Neil Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, that have favored religion-based discrimination claims. In 2014, the justices allowed family-held, for-profit businesses with religious objections to get out from under a requirement to pay for contraceptives for women covered under their health insurance plans. In 2017, the court ruled for a Missouri church that had been excluded from state grants to put softer surfaces in playgrounds.

The high court also is weighing a Trump administration policy that would make it easier for employers to claim a religious or moral exemption and avoid paying for contraceptives for women covered by their health plans. Still another case would shield religious institutions from more employment discrimination claims.

The Supreme Court also has upheld some school voucher programs and state courts have ratified others.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Former Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks granted bond

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick set a bond of $500,000 for Garrett Rolfe, who faces charges including felony murder in the killing of Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man.

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools, amid virus surge

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

Regional

Couple rescued from submerged SUV; man later dies

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Authorities say one person died and another is being treated as a result of flash flooding in Washington County, Ky.

National

Johnny Mandel, the Oscar- and Grammy- winning composer, dies

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Johnny Mandel, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer, arranger and musician who worked on albums by Frank Sinatra, Natalie Cole and many others and whose songwriting credits included “The Shadow of Your Smile” and the theme from the film and TV show “M*A*S*H,” has died. He was 94.

National

FDA approves an at-home breast cancer treatment

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Food and Drug Administration has approved an at-home breast cancer treatment called Phesgo.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Beshear reports 282 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky...

National

Cases continue to rise as pandemic impacts economy

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Cases of the coronavirus are rising and the economy is impacted.

Coronavirus

Fauci: 'Would not be surprised' by 100,000 daily virus cases in US

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke at a Senate panel hearing about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Fauci: US ‘going in wrong direction’ in coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
States such as Texas, Florida and California are backtracking, closing beaches and bars or rolling back restaurant restrictions in some cases.

National

Motion alleges Brown violated sports gender equity agreement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARK PRATT
Attorneys have filed a motion alleging that Brown University violated a 22-year-old agreement to provide gender equity in varsity sports to comply with federal Title IX law by announcing the elimination of several women’s athletic teams last month.

News

The Breakdown with WKYT’s Bill Bryant: The Close Senate Race between McGrath and Booker

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Dick
Underdog Charles Booker made it a close race for the U-S Senate in the Democratic Primary against Amy McGrath. How did he do that, and what happens going forward into the November Election in her attempt to unseat Senator Mitch McConnell?