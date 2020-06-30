Advertisement

The Breakdown with WKYT’s Bill Bryant: The Close Senate Race between McGrath and Booker

Why was the Primary Election So Close?
By Sam Dick
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Why was the U-S Senate race in the Democratic Primary so close between Amy McGrath and Charles Booker? How important is it for McGrath to reach out and motivate Booker’s voters to join her cause? And what’s next for Booker? Some of the questions we will pose tonight to WKYT political expert, Bill Bryant on the Breakdown at 6:30 on The CW Lexington.

