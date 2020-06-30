UK adds three-star receiver Christian Lewis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky football team added a three-star wide receiver to its 2021 recruiting class on Tuesday. Christian Lewis out of Pleasant Grove High School in Alabama committed to the Wildcats over offers from Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Louisville and others.

Last year as a junior, Lewis helped lead his high school to the Alabama 5A title game. He had 75 receptions for 1,398 yards and 20 touchdowns. Lewis is one of the top 450 recruits in the class (No. 433) and top 70 receivers (No. 67) in the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports.

He is the fourth wide receiver in Kentucky’s 2021 recruiting class.

