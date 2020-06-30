Advertisement

UK adds three-star receiver Christian Lewis

Lewis is the fourth wide receiver in Kentucky’s 2021 recruiting class.
Three star Alabama wide receiver announces his commitment to Kentucky via Twitter.
Three star Alabama wide receiver announces his commitment to Kentucky via Twitter.(Twitter: @ChrisLew__)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky football team added a three-star wide receiver to its 2021 recruiting class on Tuesday. Christian Lewis out of Pleasant Grove High School in Alabama committed to the Wildcats over offers from Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Louisville and others.

Last year as a junior, Lewis helped lead his high school to the Alabama 5A title game. He had 75 receptions for 1,398 yards and 20 touchdowns. Lewis is one of the top 450 recruits in the class (No. 433) and top 70 receivers (No. 67) in the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports.

He is the fourth wide receiver in Kentucky’s 2021 recruiting class.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ten former Wildcats selected for MLB summer player pool

Updated: 21 hours ago
Players must be included in team player pools to be eligible to make 2020 MLB appearance

News

What’s Next | How Lexington area high schools are adjusting to football practices during pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Starting today, high touch outdoor sports like football and soccer may resume team and group practices with 50 people or less.

Sports

Arnsparger, Crennell win assistant coach achievement award

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
They are the 15th and 16th recipients of the Dr. Z Award, started by the PFWA in 2014 to recognize lifetime achievement among assistant coaches

Sports

EKU football season-opener moved to Thursday night

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT
Eastern Kentucky University’s season-opening football game at home against Western Carolina University has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

Latest News

Sports

Keeneland offering ways to watch Summer Meet from home

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT
Keeneland’s Summer Meet will begin on July 8, but spectators will not be allowed at the track.

Sports

Cam Newton signs one-year deal with New England

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Newton will step in and try to replace Tom Brady, who left for Tampa Bay in free agency.

Sports

One play in 2010 UK-Auburn game might have changed college football history

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT
|
By Dick Gabriel
That Auburn team virtually WAS a quarterback named Cam Newton.

Sports

Collins star Dayvion McKnight wins Mr. Kentucky Basketball

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Western Kentucky commit averaged 20 points and eight rebounds per game as a senior.

Sports

Ryle’s Maddie Scherr wins Miss Kentucky Basketball

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Oregon commit averaged 15 points and seven rebounds a game this season.

News

WATCH: Mr. & Ms. Kentucky Basketball to be crowned Sunday

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony will be held Sunday, June 28 during a virtual ceremony.