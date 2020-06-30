Advertisement

LIVE: Beshear reports 282 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is about to hold a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.

CLICK HERE to watch live at 4 p.m.

The governor reported 282 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, which bring the state’s total to 15,624. That’s out of 404,781 tests.

We’re told 2,621 of those people have had to be hospitalized, with 1,019 in ICU. The current numbers are 408 currently hospitalized with 75 patients in the ICU.

Gov. Beshear also reported five new deaths. Kentucky’s COVID-19 death on Tuesday is now up to 565.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Couple rescued from submerged SUV; man later dies

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Authorities say one person died and another is being treated as a result of flash flooding in Washington County, Ky.

News

The Breakdown with WKYT’s Bill Bryant: The Close Senate Race between McGrath and Booker

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Dick
Underdog Charles Booker made it a close race for the U-S Senate in the Democratic Primary against Amy McGrath. How did he do that, and what happens going forward into the November Election in her attempt to unseat Senator Mitch McConnell?

National Politics

McGrath wins Kentucky Dem primary; McConnell showdown awaits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath overcame a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination Tuesday, fending off progressive Charles Booker to set up a bruising, big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

State

’Blue Flu’: LMPD officers call out sick Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Natalia Martinez
The sick calls follow a series of issues the rank-and-file officers have tried to bring to light...

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Flash Flood Watch continues for much of the region.

State

Multiple bear sightings reported across central Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to Hast, an uptick in bear sightings is actually pretty normal this time of year.

Regional

Names released of woman and child killed in I-64 crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Scott County Sheriff says two people have died in a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Lexington

Ky. health officials urging people to get tested for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Since the state started doing mass testing, the number of Kentuckians getting that test has hovered around the 40,000 mark each week. But some of those tests are harder to come by than others.

State

2020 Kentucky Primary will go down as historic, expensive election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton and WKYT News Staff
Election officials are watching the results of Kentucky’s primary.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.