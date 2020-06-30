LIVE: Beshear reports 282 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is about to hold a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.

The governor reported 282 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, which bring the state’s total to 15,624. That’s out of 404,781 tests.

We’re told 2,621 of those people have had to be hospitalized, with 1,019 in ICU. The current numbers are 408 currently hospitalized with 75 patients in the ICU.

Gov. Beshear also reported five new deaths. Kentucky’s COVID-19 death on Tuesday is now up to 565.

