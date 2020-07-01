Advertisement

8-month-old baby diagnosed with COVID-19 in Magoffin County

The 2020 Battle Days Commemoration has been cancelled.
The 2020 Battle Days Commemoration has been cancelled.(AP Images)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman is asking for prayers for a family whose child has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Magoffin County Health Department reported the case on Wednesday.

The child is an 8-month-old baby.

Wireman is calling on all Magoffin County residents to wear masks, wash hands, and social distance.

