8-month-old baby diagnosed with COVID-19 in Magoffin County

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman is asking for prayers for a family whose child has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Magoffin County Health Department reported the case on Wednesday.

The child is an 8-month-old baby.

Wireman is calling on all Magoffin County residents to wear masks, wash hands, and social distance.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.