Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer heat and humidity continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While a brief dry period returns to the forecast, Summer heat and humidity will continue throughout the end of the week and into this weekend.

For your evening ahead, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move south through the Commonwealth. These storms have already been producing torrential rainfall, which could lead to some ponding on roadways and localized high water, but any minor flooding should decrease quickly after the storm passes. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s through this evening and slowly cool down into the 60s overnight, but that muggy feel will continue.

By Thursday morning, some patchy dense fog will be likely in some areas across the Commonwealth. Temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper 60s, by the afternoon, we will see highs reach back into the mid to upper 80s. We’ll keep the day mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but an isolated shower or two could form. Even while most will stay on the dry side, humidity levels will remain on the higher side, making for another muggy feel to the day.

Isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will return to the forecast as we head into the weekend and through much of next week. Fortunately, by the 4th of July night, most storm threats should be out of the area, so I think we’ll many will be able to get their fireworks shows in. A summer sizzle will also show up for the weekend and last into next week with some of the warmest air we’ve seen this year. Highs will climb their way into the upper 80s and even 90s. On top of that, the humidity will still be in full force, making it feel even warmer through most of next week.

