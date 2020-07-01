Advertisement

Beshear reports 220 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has given an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.

The governor reported 220 new cases and seven new deaths, bringing the total numbers to 15,842 cases and 572 deaths. That’s out of at least 411,217 tests.

For the first time, people in their 20s make up the most cases of any age group. People under 20 make up more cases than those in their 70s or 80s.

The deaths reported Wednesday include an 89-year-old woman from Fayette County, an 88-year-old man from Jackson County, a 63-year-old woman and 86- and 97-year-old men from Jefferson County, a 54-year-old man from Oldham County, and a 94-year-old woman from Shelby County.

“Kentuckians have risen to the challenge as heroes in this test of a lifetime,” said Gov. Beshear. “You continue to put others first, even if it means a little inconvenience and discomfort. And as we’ve seen from other states experiencing spikes in cases right now, rising to the challenge is our only option. We simply cannot overwhelm our hospital system and risk the lives of our frontline health care professionals who have already sacrificed so much.”

The governor says least 4,052 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
More remains were found Wednesday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

News

Mother of Madison County bipolar man files complaint over son’s arrest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Darshae Bruck is facing charges of assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest.

News

The Breakdown with Dr. John Stewart: Reopening the Stewart Home and School in Frankfort

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
For 127-years the Stewart Home and School in Frankfort has helped thousands of students with intellectual challenges. Then coronavirus hit the state. Now they are moving forward with reopening.

News

Sam Dick Test

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Lexington

WKYT to stream Lexington fireworks show

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Around the state, Fourth of July festivities are going to look different this year.

News

WKYT to stream Lexington fireworks show

Updated: 4 hours ago
We’ll have a birds-eye view of the show with a camera on top of the Fifth Third building in downtown Lexington.

National

Stonewall Jackson statue removed in Richmond

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the immediate removal of multiple monuments throughout the city of Richmond Wednesday.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer heat and humidity continues

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Summer heat and humidity return through next week with a brief dry period returning by this Thursday and Friday

News

8-month-old baby diagnosed with COVID-19 in Magoffin County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman is asking for prayers for a family whose child has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lexington

VIDEO: Bear spotted on UK’s campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Nick Oliver
Tuesday, we told you about an increase in bear sightings in central Kentucky. Now, a bear has been spotted on UK’s campus!