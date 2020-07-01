Beshear reports 220 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has given an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.

The governor reported 220 new cases and seven new deaths, bringing the total numbers to 15,842 cases and 572 deaths. That’s out of at least 411,217 tests.

For the first time, people in their 20s make up the most cases of any age group. People under 20 make up more cases than those in their 70s or 80s.

The deaths reported Wednesday include an 89-year-old woman from Fayette County, an 88-year-old man from Jackson County, a 63-year-old woman and 86- and 97-year-old men from Jefferson County, a 54-year-old man from Oldham County, and a 94-year-old woman from Shelby County.

“Kentuckians have risen to the challenge as heroes in this test of a lifetime,” said Gov. Beshear. “You continue to put others first, even if it means a little inconvenience and discomfort. And as we’ve seen from other states experiencing spikes in cases right now, rising to the challenge is our only option. We simply cannot overwhelm our hospital system and risk the lives of our frontline health care professionals who have already sacrificed so much.”

The governor says least 4,052 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

