FCPS outlines possibilities for reopening school this fall

FAYETTE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is looking at welcoming students back to school the week of August 24 with a new model of on-campus, face-to-face instruction.

“This is later than our school district normally starts, but this change allows us to take advantage of the flexibility afforded in state law to have a shorter school year, which could prove crucial if intermittent closures are required,” said Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk.

Kentucky requires schools to provide a minimum of 1,062 instructional hours during a school year of no fewer than 170 days.

Under a 2017 law aimed at supporting tourism in the state by starting the school year later, the General Assembly allows districts that begin the school year no earlier than the Monday closest to August 26 to have fewer than 170 school days as long as they meet the instructional hour requirement.

A task force of students, families, teachers, health officials, principals and district leaders has been working on a reopening plan for Fayette County Public Schools since April. The group has examined the pros and cons of face-to-face in-person instruction, distance or virtual learning, and a blend of both approaches.

Here are those options:

1) All students return with masks *required

2) split students into two groups, group a would go to school mon thru thurs, and then learn virtually on fri and the following week.

3)groups alternate going to school for 2 days, online rest of the wk @WKYT — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) July 1, 2020

While everyone is anxious to make specific plans for the 2020-2021 school year, Caulk said. Safety has to be the primary consideration.

“With each passing day, it seems the only thing we can be certain of is that the situation we face with the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to evolve as scientists learn more about the virus, public health officials revise their guidance, and cases rise or decline not only in Fayette County, but across Kentucky, the nation and the world,” he said. “The uncertainty and disruption of in-person learning since mid-March has been and continues to be a challenge for all of us. I am concerned not only about the instructional time we have already lost with our students, but also about their social and emotional well-being and the toll the pandemic has taken on our families.”

At this time, he said, the state’s second-largest school district is considering several possible configurations when it does reopen.

Each reopening scenario involves considerations for academic instruction, supplies and materials, student support, family engagement, extra-curricular and co-curricular activities, facilities, transportation, food service, cleaning, health and screening protocols, human resources, and communications.

The district has launched a survey asking families to weigh in on the possible instructional models and share their thoughts about sending their child back to school.

[CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY]

School officials say every decision made will be in accordance with requirements from federal, state and local health authorities.

