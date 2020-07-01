Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s top FBI agent says federal officials are working “urgently and expeditiously” in investigating possible civil rights violations by the Louisville officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor. Louisville Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown says he has his best agents working on the case, and called it the office's top priority. He says he can't comment on the specifics of the investigation. Taylor was shot eight times by plainclothes officers serving a warrant at her apartment on March 13. Louisville has seen weeks of protests over the shooting and activists have criticized the pace of the investigation. The Kentucky Attorney General's Office is also investigating the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath has overcome a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination. She fended off progressive Charles Booker to set up a big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. McConnell is seeking a seventh term. Voting ended June 23, but it took a week until McGrath could be declared the winner Tuesday due to the race’s tight margins and a deluge of mail-in ballots. Declaring victory, McGrath reached out to Booker’s supporters to try to unite the party for the challenge ahead against McConnell, who has dominated Kentucky’s political landscape for decades.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A new regional driver licensing office is opening in Kentucky and will be the only in-person driver licensing site in Fayette County. The office is intended to further expand access to Real ID-compliant licenses and identification cards, which will be required in October 2021 for flying and some other activities. The office is operated by the state Transportation Cabinet. The cabinet says other regional driver licensing offices operate with local circuit court clerk offices, but all Fayette County residents who need standard licenses, permits and ID cards or renewals will apply at the new regional office.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police said two men were shot and killed by authorities in a three-day span in separate incidents. Police said 57-year-old John Parks, of Hebron, and 33-year-old Michael Pelley, of Paducah were fatally shot by deputies after separate altercations. McCracken County deputies said Parks died Monday afternoon. Parks was set to be sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to sexual abuse charges. Authorities discovered Parks was attempting to flee the area before sentencing. When they found him, an altercation ensued and he was fatally shot. State Police said Pelley was shot and killed by Boone County deputies Saturday morning after brandishing a knife and charging at deputies.