Jaylen Sebree returns to his home state to join Morehead State’s men’s basketball program

Sebree, a 6-foot-7 native of Hopkinsville and a standout for Christian County High School
Jaylen Sebree
Jaylen Sebree(Morehead State)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- After two college seasons in the sunshine state, former Kentucky Mr. Basketball finalist Jaylen Sebree is returning to the Bluegrass State to join the Morehead State men’s basketball program. Sebree, a 6-foot-7 native of Hopkinsville and a standout for Christian County High School, returns to the Commonwealth after a pair of collegiate seasons at Florida Atlantic.

”We are excited to welcome Jaylen back to his home state of Kentucky and into our family here,” said Eagle head coach Preston Spradlin. “He brings great experience from playing high-level prep basketball and in Conference USA. We look for Jaylen to increase the depth, athleticism, and versatility in our lineup.”

Sebree was a finalist for Kentucky’s highest boy’s basketball individual honor as a senior at Christian County in 2016-17 when he averaged 16.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while leading the Colonels to a 27-8 mark. Sebree spent one season at the IMG Academy before signing on with Florida Atlantic. At FAU, he was off to a solid start in 2018-19, averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 36 percent from three-point range, before an injury sidelined him. He posted a career-high 21 points and grabbed six rebounds in a win over Towson at Islands of the Bahamas Showcase and nabbed a career-best 11 rebounds at Arkansas State. As a sophomore, Sebree appeared in all 32 games while averaging 3.6 points and 2.1 rebounds. He needed only 13 minutes of court time to score a season-best 11 against Texas-San Antonio.

