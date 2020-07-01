Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The widespread chances of showers & storms will begin to pull away from the region.

Scattered showers & thunderstorms will be the name of the game for us today. The widespread chances of thunderstorm activity will begin to settle down. However, given the high level of humidity in the air, I think we will continue to see some soaking thunderstorms with any of these that develop.

Humidity will remain extremely high through the end of the week and into the weekend. Expect a truly tropical feel to dominate the next few days. I think it will even carry over through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will run around 85 to 90 degrees during that time.

I do not think that we get away unscathed for this holiday weekend. There will be a few scattered storms out there. While the chances aren't going to be everywhere, just be prepared if you are out trying to celebrate the 4th of July.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

