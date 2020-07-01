Associated Press Kentucky Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 01.

Wednesday, Jul. 01 9:30 AM Kentucky Gov. Beshear praises senior center staff for one millionth meal distribution to seniors - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear discusses senior center staff and volunteers who have made sure one million meals have been delivered to seniors during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Senior Activity Center FCCOA, 202 Medical Heights Dr, Frankfort, KY

Weblinks: http://www.kentucky.gov, https://twitter.com/kygov

Contacts: Crystal Staley, Office of the Kentucky governor, Crystal.Staley@ky.gov, 1 502 545 3714

Wednesday, Jul. 01 3:00 PM Lexington Mayor Gorton holds coronavirus meeting - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council hold a special meeting for an update and discussion on coronavirus (COVID-19), via video teleconference

Weblinks: http://www.lexingtonky.gov/, https://twitter.com/lexingtonkygov

Contacts: Susan Straub, Lexington mayor communications, sstraub@lexingtonky.gov, 1 859 258 3111