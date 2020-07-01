Kentucky News Digest

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. Beth Campbell is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. If circumstances change before 6 p.m., a new digest will be sent reflecting those developments. All times are Eastern.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s top FBI official said federal agents are working “urgently and expeditiously” in investigating potential civil rights violations by the Louisville officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor.

AP POLL-RACIAL INJUSTICE-WHITE POLITICS

DETROIT — As a national reckoning over racism and policing grips the nation, white Democrats are far more likely now than they were a few years ago to think police brutality is a serious issue — a dramatic shift in public opinion that some say could shape the November presidential election.

ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The table is set for a U.S. Senate race between two people who have been firing away at each other for months, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Marine pilot Amy McGrath.

—FATAL ALTERCATIONS-DEPUTY, from Frankfort: Two Kentucky men were shot and killed by authorities in a three-day span in separate incidents, State Police said.

—REAL ID-KENTUCKY, from Lexington: A new regional driver licensing office is opening in Kentucky and will be the only in-person driver licensing site in Fayette County.

