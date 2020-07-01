Advertisement

KSP: 2 men fatally shot by deputies in 3 days

Kentucky State Police said two men were shot and killed by authorities in a three-day span in separate incidents.
Kentucky State Police said two men were shot and killed by authorities in a three-day span in separate incidents.(MGN)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police said two men were shot and killed by authorities in a three-day span in separate incidents.

Police said 57-year-old John Parks, of Hebron, and 33-year-old Michael Pelley, of Paducah were fatally shot by deputies after separate altercations. McCracken County deputies said Parks died Monday afternoon.

Parks was set to be sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to sexual abuse charges.

Authorities discovered Parks was attempting to flee the area before sentencing. When they found him, an altercation ensued and he was fatally shot.

State Police said Pelley was shot and killed by Boone County deputies Saturday morning after brandishing a knife and charging at deputies.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms continue

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
The widespread chances of showers & storms will begin to pull away from the region.

News

Election expert breaks down Kentucky 2020 races and looks ahead to November

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
This year’s election saw several changes brought on by a global pandemic and racial tensions.

National

FedEx reports a loss, but revenue tops Street expectations

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
FedEx has reported a $334 million loss in its fiscal fourth quarter caused partly by writing down the value of its FedEx Office locations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Sports

2020 Minor League Baseball season cancelled

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Lexington Legends will not play in 2020.

Entertainment

New Mexico tribe transforms old casino into movie studio

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A northern New Mexico Native American tribe is opening a movie studio it hopes will attract big productions.

National

Adidas HR head resigns as company addresses diversity issues

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The head of global human resources at sports apparel and shoe company Adidas has resigned following criticism from employees of what they see as the company’s failure to diversify its workforce.

State

McGrath wins Dem primary, Booker concedes

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Amy McGrath was the favorite until the coronavirus and racial tensions changed the dynamics of the U.S. Senate Race. That’s when we saw the gap narrow between her and State Representative Charles Booker.

Lexington

New regional licensing office opens in Lexington

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that the new Regional Driver Licensing Office in Lexington has opened.

News

Mercer County deputy stops runaway vehicle with woman, baby inside

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Monday the Harrodsburg 911 Center got a call from a woman saying her car had malfunctioned and she was speeding down the road with no way to stop. One deputy responded in a way the Mercer County Sheriff calls "fabulous."