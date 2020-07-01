Advertisement

KSP investigating murder in Harlan County

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an assault that led to a woman’s death in Harlan County on Monday, according to a release from Post 10.

They say they responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. on Monday about an assault in Evarts off of Kentucky Highway 38 and began an investigation.

They say 35-year-old Derrick Adams got into a verbal argument with his aunt, 56-year-old Sherry Brashear, before physically assaulting her and hitting her in the head with a cinder block. Brashear was flown to Pikeville Medical Center for treatment and later died from her injuries around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Adams was arrested at the scene and sent to the Harlan County Detention Center.

Shane Jacobs, public affairs officer for Kentucky State Police, says it is an unfortunate situation.

“We have one individual now who’s deceased and another individual who’s in jail so it’s just a very unfortunate incident that occurred within this family and now they’re going to have to deal with this unfortunate situation from now on,” said Jacobs. “Right now we’re still trying to investigate to figure out exactly what led up to the verbal argument. Why it became so violent so quickly and why this individual took a cinder block to his aunts head.”

He is charged with first-degree assault and murder at this time.

