Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

FBI: Breonna Taylor case 'top priority' in Louisville office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s top FBI agent says federal officials are working “urgently and expeditiously” in investigating potential civil rights violations by the Louisville officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor. Louisville Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown says he has his best agents working on the case. He called the case the office's top priority. Taylor was shot eight times by plainclothes officers serving a warrant at her apartment on March 13. Louisville has seen weeks of protests over the shooting. Brown says he can't comment on the specifics of the investigation, but called it very complex. The Kentucky Attorney General's Office is also investigating the shooting.

ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE

McGrath wins Kentucky Dem primary; McConnell showdown awaits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath has overcome a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination. She fended off progressive Charles Booker to set up a big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. McConnell is seeking a seventh term. Voting ended June 23, but it took a week until McGrath could be declared the winner Tuesday due to the race’s tight margins and a deluge of mail-in ballots. Declaring victory, McGrath reached out to Booker’s supporters to try to unite the party for the challenge ahead against McConnell, who has dominated Kentucky’s political landscape for decades.

REAL ID-KENTUCKY

New regional driver license office opening in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A new regional driver licensing office is opening in Kentucky and will be the only in-person driver licensing site in Fayette County. The office is intended to further expand access to Real ID-compliant licenses and identification cards, which will be required in October 2021 for flying and some other activities. The office is operated by the state Transportation Cabinet. The cabinet says other regional driver licensing offices operate with local circuit court clerk offices, but all Fayette County residents who need standard licenses, permits and ID cards or renewals will apply at the new regional office.

FATAL ALTERCATIONS-DEPUTY

Kentucky Police: 2 men fatally shot by deputies in 3 days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police said two men were shot and killed by authorities in a three-day span in separate incidents. Police said 57-year-old John Parks, of Hebron, and 33-year-old Michael Pelley, of Paducah were fatally shot by deputies after separate altercations. McCracken County deputies said Parks died Monday afternoon. Parks was set to be sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to sexual abuse charges. Authorities discovered Parks was attempting to flee the area before sentencing. When they found him, an altercation ensued and he was fatally shot. State Police said Pelley was shot and killed by Boone County deputies Saturday morning after brandishing a knife and charging at deputies.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS

Kentucky hires firm to help process jobless claims backlog

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says the state has hired an outside company to help end a backlog of unemployment claims filed this spring. Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday the company will shore up staffing to process the requests for benefits. The contract is with Ernst & Young. Beshear says the goal is to process all unresolved jobless claims pending from March through May by the end of July. He says about 56,000 initial claims from March, April and May haven’t been processed. The plight of Kentuckians still in limbo in seeking unemployment benefits has become a political headache for the governor.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-LOUISVILLE-PROBE

City council to probe handling of Breonna Taylor shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s city council has announced plans to review the handling by the mayor’s administration of the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor. The Louisville Metro Council’s government oversight committee announced its intentions Monday. News outlets report the Metro Council’s next meeting is scheduled for July 23. Jean Porter, a spokeswoman for Mayor Greg Fischer, says the mayor welcomes the review. Protesters have been calling for the officers involved in Taylor’s death to be charged. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed in her Louisville home in March by police who were serving a no-knock warrant in a drug investigation. No drugs were found, and one of the officers was recently fired.