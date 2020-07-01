Advertisement

Laurel County man facing child exploitation charges

(WCAX)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is in jail facing charges.

Kentucky State Police troopers arrested Andrew Grigsby, 25, of London Tuesday following an investigation into his online activity.

The Electronic Crime branch of the agency started the investigation after discovering Grigsby uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

Equipment used to commit the crime was taken for further examination.

Grigsby is currently charged with twelve counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

39 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning.

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms continue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
The widespread chances of showers & storms will begin to pull away from the region.

News

KSP: 2 men fatally shot by deputies in 3 days

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kentucky State Police said two men were shot and killed by authorities in a three-day span in separate incidents.

Latest News

News

Election expert breaks down Kentucky 2020 races and looks ahead to November

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
This year’s election saw several changes brought on by a global pandemic and racial tensions.

National

FedEx reports a loss, but revenue tops Street expectations

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
FedEx has reported a $334 million loss in its fiscal fourth quarter caused partly by writing down the value of its FedEx Office locations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

2020 Minor League Baseball season cancelled

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Lexington Legends will not play in 2020.

Entertainment

New Mexico tribe transforms old casino into movie studio

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A northern New Mexico Native American tribe is opening a movie studio it hopes will attract big productions.

National

Adidas HR head resigns as company addresses diversity issues

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The head of global human resources at sports apparel and shoe company Adidas has resigned following criticism from employees of what they see as the company’s failure to diversify its workforce.

State

McGrath wins Dem primary, Booker concedes

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Amy McGrath was the favorite until the coronavirus and racial tensions changed the dynamics of the U.S. Senate Race. That’s when we saw the gap narrow between her and State Representative Charles Booker.