Lexington Parks & Rec: Playgrounds: spraygrounds, basketball coming soon

Playgrounds will open across the city on July 4.
Playgrounds will open across the city on July 4.(Photo: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As July 4 approaches, the opening of playgrounds, spraygrounds, and basketball courts are also imminent.

A release from Lexington’s Parks and Recreation says that playgrounds will reopen all over town on Saturday, July 4.

“Children will need to wear masks and be encouraged to keep their distance from other children,” said Monica Conrad, Director of Parks and Recreation. “Parents should keep their children out of the playground if it is crowded.” Signage at each playground will warn visitors about the risks.

The City’s four spraygrounds will open in mid-July at Jacobson Park, Masterson Station Park, Douglass Park and Castlewood Park.

“We can’t safely open the pools, but children will be able to cool off and have fun at spraygrounds,” Conrad said. Spraygrounds are interactive water features that are ideal for children of all ages. Designed to have no standing water, there is no lifeguard on duty, so parent supervision is required.

To keep the spraygrounds from becoming too crowded, parents will be required to reserve a block of time up to 1 hour and 45 minutes. More information will be provided on how to sign up as soon as a firm date for opening the spraygrounds is established. The same rules about masks and social distancing apply.

Individual basketball courts will also open on Saturday. Larger banks of courts, for example those at Douglass, Shillito and Constitution parks, will remain closed in the short-term.

