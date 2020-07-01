Advertisement

Mother of Madison County bipolar man files complaint over son’s arrest

Darshae Brooks' mother says her son has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder for both manic and depressive phases.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Darshae Bruck is facing charges of assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest.

But he wasn’t initially arrested. It all started with a welfare check.

Bruck’s mother says he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder for both manic and depressive phases.

He says he was in a low place when he posted to social media about harming himself.

By the time deputies were called to check on him, he said he already made an appointment with his therapist and he felt better.

But the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says state law requires deputies to take a person to a facility if they’re at risk of hurting themselves.

Bruck told officers he didn’t want to be admitted to a hospital, and walked away to calm down.

That’s when the confrontation turned physical: family members recorded deputies taking down the teenager.

Bruck said he bit the deputy while he was held down in order to breathe.

His mom, Laurie, said she repeatedly told officers that her son was bipolar.

She believes the situation could have been handled differently.

“Put handcuffs on him, there are other ways. This is not necessary. He didn’t do anything,” she says. “That’s when they started trying to put the cuffs on my son. At that point, he’s at a full-blown panic attack.”

Laurie has filed an official complaint with the Sheriff’s Office.

She says next she’s looking for a lawyer and she hopes to get her son’s charges dropped.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released a brief statement saying they are investigating the incident.

The statement went on to say the Sheriff’s Office has an established set of procedures that meet or exceed practices in law enforcement.

