No MiLB? No way! Legends take on Battle of the Bourbon Trail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the wake of Major League Baseball cancelling the Minor League season for 2020, Legends fans may have been worried that one of their favorite summer activities had slipped away.

Not so fast!

A press release on Wednesday announced that the Lexington Legends and the Florence Y’Alls will take to the mound to play the newly found Battle of the Bourbon Trail. Both cities will form two teams that will play in front of fans every Wednesday through Sunday starting in Florence on July 31st.

The Battle of the Bourbon Trail came about from both the Frontier League and Minor League Baseball cancelling their 2020 seasons. This venture will begin on July 31st and run for 7 weeks.

“We are thrilled for this new partnership and venture.” said Legends President and CEO Andy Shea, “We know that baseball at Whitaker Bank Ballpark has been greatly missed and partnering with David DelBello and the Florence Y’alls will bring that energy back to the ballpark.”

Each organization will field two high caliber teams. Florence will host the Y’alls and the return of the Freedom. Lexington will host the Legends and their second identity, Las Leyendas.

“This is our chance to bring baseball back to the Tri-State.” said Y’alls President and CEO, David DelBello, “We have been waiting for this chance and can’t wait to welcome fans into our stadium at the end of July.”

The four teams will consist primarily of former Major League players, former and current Minor League players and Independent League players.

