Advertisement

One million meals delivered to Kentucky seniors during pandemic

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear spent time Wednesday morning to thank local groups for helping to feed seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meal delivery programs have ramped up significantly since the first case was reported in the commonwealth.

Governor Beshear traveled from the state capital to the Capital City Activities Center Wednesday to celebrate the one-millionth meal being delivered to Kentucky seniors since the pandemic began.

“It just dawned on me that this is one of the first events outside of some briefings that I’ve done over the last few months, and I can’t think of a better one,” Gov. Beshear said.

At the Capital City Activities Center, their meal delivery program has grown nearly 200 percent since the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced.

“We have had an over 1,000 percent increase in calls to seniors as well to make sure they have everything that they need,” Gov. Beshear said.

Governor Beshear acknowledged that Kentucky is doing well at flattening the curve, especially compared to other states, but continued to stress the importance of following health and safety guidelines.

“This has been a time where we have come together to help each other,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve donated our time, our energy and our dollars to ensure that we can ultimately help those around us, and we are probably not going to live through another time in our lifetime where it is as important as it is right now.”

Seniors can sign up for free meals through Kentucky’s Aging and Disability Resource Center.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former FMC inmate speaks on COVID-19 policies in facility

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
Chad Marks was pretty candid this morning about his time at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington.

News

No MiLB? No way! Legends take on Battle of the Bourbon Trail

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In the wake of Major League Baseball cancelling the Minor League season for 2020, Legends fans may have been worried that one of their favorite summer activities had slipped away.

News

Extra COVID-19 precautions at Lake Cumberland marinas as July 4 holiday approaches

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Boats will again be on the water this holiday weekend, despite an ongoing pandemic.

Lexington

VIDEO: Bear spotted on UK’s campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Tuesday, we told you about an increase in bear sightings in central Kentucky. Now, a bear has been spotted on UK’s campus!

Latest News

News

Bear spotted on UK’s campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday, we told you about an increase in bear sightings in central Kentucky. Now, a bear has been spotted on UK’s campus!

Lexington

FCPS outlines possibilities for reopening school this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Lofton
Fayette County Public Schools is looking at welcoming students back to school the week of August 24 with a new model of on-campus, face-to-face instruction.

News

Lexington Parks & Rec: Playgrounds: spraygrounds, basketball coming soon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
As July 4 approaches, the opening of playgrounds, spraygrounds, and basketball courts are also imminent.

Lexington

39 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning.

Crime

Laurel County man facing child exploitation charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Kentucky State Police troopers arrested Andrew Grigsby, 25, of London Tuesday following an investigation into his online activity.

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago