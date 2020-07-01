Advertisement

The Breakdown with Dr. John Stewart: Reopening the Stewart Home and School in Frankfort

For five generations and 127-years, the Stewart family has helped thousands of students with intellectual challenges.
By Sam Dick
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For five generations and 127-years, the Stewart family has helped thousands of students with intellectual challenges.

And then, in March, the coronavirus hit.

For the students who had to leave and go back home, it was a huge change from a routine of going to class, socializing, and enjoying activities on campus.

Tonight at 6:30 on The CW Lexington, Dr. John Stewart joins us for a live discussion on how they are reopening and the new safety guidelines.

