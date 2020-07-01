Advertisement

VIDEO: Bear spotted on UK’s campus

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday, we told you about an increase in bear sightings in central Kentucky. Now, a bear has been spotted on UK’s campus!

Check it out:

That’s in front of the Kentucky Clinic, close to UK Hospital.

UK Police say this video was shot early Wednesday morning, but Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says it’s been aware of this bear in Lexington for weeks.

Wildlife officials say they’re going to let the bear be, unless it becomes threatening.

They’re urging people not to feed the bear.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former FMC inmate speaks on COVID-19 policies in facility

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
Chad Marks was pretty candid this morning about his time at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington.

State

One million meals delivered to Kentucky seniors during pandemic

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Beshear traveled from the state capital to the Capital City Activities Center Wednesday to celebrate the one-millionth meal being delivered to Kentucky seniors since the pandemic began.

News

No MiLB? No way! Legends take on Battle of the Bourbon Trail

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In the wake of Major League Baseball cancelling the Minor League season for 2020, Legends fans may have been worried that one of their favorite summer activities had slipped away.

News

Extra COVID-19 precautions at Lake Cumberland marinas as July 4 holiday approaches

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Boats will again be on the water this holiday weekend, despite an ongoing pandemic.

Latest News

News

Bear spotted on UK’s campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday, we told you about an increase in bear sightings in central Kentucky. Now, a bear has been spotted on UK’s campus!

Lexington

FCPS outlines possibilities for reopening school this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Lofton
Fayette County Public Schools is looking at welcoming students back to school the week of August 24 with a new model of on-campus, face-to-face instruction.

News

Lexington Parks & Rec: Playgrounds: spraygrounds, basketball coming soon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
As July 4 approaches, the opening of playgrounds, spraygrounds, and basketball courts are also imminent.

Lexington

39 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning.

Crime

Laurel County man facing child exploitation charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Kentucky State Police troopers arrested Andrew Grigsby, 25, of London Tuesday following an investigation into his online activity.

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago