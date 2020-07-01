WKYT to stream Lexington fireworks show
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Around the state, Fourth of July festivities are going to look different this year.
Many cities canceled their fireworks show because of the pandemic. Lexington also canceled most of its Independence Day festival, but the fireworks show will go on.
It will once again take place at over the RJ Corman Rail Yard at Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.
Mayor Gorton is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing.
And WKYT is here to help:
We are going to stream the fireworks show live on Facebook, WKYT.com and our news app. We’ll have a birds-eye view of the show with a camera on top of the Fifth Third building in downtown Lexington.
The show begins at 10 o’clock Saturday night.
