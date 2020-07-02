46 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 46 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,599. Health officials say it was the highest one-day increase, excluding the previous outbreak at the Federal Medical Center.

We’re told about a fourth of the cases were from long-term care facilities.

Health officials say they are also seeing cases from people returning from vacations to national COVID-19 “hot spots” like Florida and South Carolina.

No additional deaths were reported. The county’s death toll from the virus is 29.

Officials are asking people to continue to wear masks in public, wash your hands frequently and social distance.

Keep Wearing Your Face Masks In Lexington, we’ve seen reported COVID-19 cases double in one month. To keep our Healthy at Work reopening guidelines in place, we must continue safe health practices … now is not the time to let up. Wash your hands, keep your social distance and wear a mask in public … here’s a video with one of my favorite masks (thanks @kKentucky League of Cities). Posted by Mayor Linda Gorton on Thursday, July 2, 2020

The state COVID-19 totals, as of Thursday morning, are 15,842 cases and 572 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.