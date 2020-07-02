Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer sizzle lasting through next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve kicked out the storm chances for now, but a Summer sizzle remains in the forecast for this holiday weekend with storm chances returning once more.

For your evening and night ahead, expect very mild conditions as temperatures slowly fall through the 80s and into 70s tonight. We will still have a very isolated storm threat out there this evening, but most will be staying on the dry side through tonight. Skies will remain partly cloudy through tonight, with light winds and some patchy fog that could be possible through the overnight.

By Friday, morning temperatures will start in the mid to upper 60s; another steamy day will return by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Friday are expected to reach back into the upper 80s, and a few 90s may even show up across portions of the region. While the weather will stay dry, the humidity will still be in full force making for a muggy feel, and heat index values will be well into the 90s. Otherwise, skies will remain a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Moving into the holiday weekend, isolated and scattered storm chances will return to the forecast, which continues through much of next week. For the 4th of July, most storm chances look to move out by night, allowing for better, but muggy, conditions for any firework shows. Highs by this weekend and into next week will remain in the upper 80s and even lower 90s, marking our warmest stretch of the year so far. Plus, humidity levels will remain high, keeping the muggy feel around.

