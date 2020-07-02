Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer sizzle lasting through next week

Summer heat and humidity remain in the forecast
Summer heat and humidity remain in the forecast(KMVT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve kicked out the storm chances for now, but a Summer sizzle remains in the forecast for this holiday weekend with storm chances returning once more.

For your evening and night ahead, expect very mild conditions as temperatures slowly fall through the 80s and into 70s tonight. We will still have a very isolated storm threat out there this evening, but most will be staying on the dry side through tonight. Skies will remain partly cloudy through tonight, with light winds and some patchy fog that could be possible through the overnight.

By Friday, morning temperatures will start in the mid to upper 60s; another steamy day will return by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Friday are expected to reach back into the upper 80s, and a few 90s may even show up across portions of the region. While the weather will stay dry, the humidity will still be in full force making for a muggy feel, and heat index values will be well into the 90s. Otherwise, skies will remain a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Moving into the holiday weekend, isolated and scattered storm chances will return to the forecast, which continues through much of next week. For the 4th of July, most storm chances look to move out by night, allowing for better, but muggy, conditions for any firework shows. Highs by this weekend and into next week will remain in the upper 80s and even lower 90s, marking our warmest stretch of the year so far. Plus, humidity levels will remain high, keeping the muggy feel around.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam steals the show

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Temperatures will remain on the hotter side these next few days. Throw in the extra humidity and we have a very steamy period in the world of weather.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
5PM FastCast

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer heat and humidity continues

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
Summer heat and humidity return through next week with a brief dry period returning by this Thursday and Friday

Latest News

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms continue

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
The widespread chances of showers & storms will begin to pull away from the region.

Forecast

Chris Bailey’s FASTCAST | Rounds Of Storms Continue

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
5PM FastCast

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Continue

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT
A Flash Flood Watch continues for much of the region.

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:13 AM EDT

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rain threat continues

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:06 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Rounds of heavy rain will likely sweep through the region again today.