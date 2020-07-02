Brian Lane Basketball Camp has different feel in era of COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since 1975, over 55,000 campers have improved their skills at the Don Lane and now Brian Lane Transylvania Basketball Camps.

A typical summer at the Beck Center features over 1,000 campers, but due to COVID-19, this year’s number was set at 25.

“We took every detail and made sure we were following all the guidelines from the time the camper gets out of the car to getting their temperature checks to getting them checked in with the questions,” said Transylvania head basketball coach Brian Lane.”

“They have used the same basketball all week long and they haven’t had anybody rebounding for them, and nobody has touched anybody else’s basketball.”

White circles around the gym keep campers socially distant and to keep that distance, drills are catered to offensive development.

“It has been a little different,” said camper Max Meagher. “We have done a lot of offensive skills like ball handling and shooting drills not within six feet of each other. You have to rebound for yourself.”

COVID-19 protocols gave this year’s camp a unique look, but basketball was played and that’s all Brian Lane can ask for.

”As you all know, we have been running camps here for a long, long time and it’s one of the largest camps in the country, but obviously this week the numbers aren’t there like normal, but I’m excited you all were able to come,” said Lane.

