Comer chosen as ranking Republican on investigative panel

Rep. Comer was first elected to Congress in 2016 from Kentucky’s 1st District.(WBKO)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky has been selected for the role as top-ranking Republican on a key investigative committee in Congress.

Comer was tapped for the post on the House Oversight and Reform Committee this week by the House Republican Steering Committee.

His new role puts Comer at the forefront of responding to Democratic oversight efforts. Comer was first elected to Congress in 2016 from Kentucky’s 1st District.

He has served on the House Oversight Committee throughout his tenure.

