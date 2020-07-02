Advertisement

Death investigation underway at Levi Jackson Park

(KKTV)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A death investigation is underway at a park in Laurel County following the discovery of a body.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, London Police were called to Levi Jackson Park after an unidentified man was found dead near the woods behind the park’s amphitheater.

The body was sent to the state medical examiners office in Frankfort, where an autopsy is underway.

Police say at this point, they do not suspect foul play in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

