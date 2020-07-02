Gov. Beshear: 239 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths on Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday 239 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, raising Kentucky’s total number of cases to 16,079.

According to the governor, there were also nine new deaths. The state now stands at 581 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“These losses hurt,” said the governor. “They hurt these nine families and they hurt each of us, because a loss to any Kentuckian is a loss to all Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear.

The deaths reported Thursday include 62- and 65- year-old men from Allen County; a 67-year-old man from Carroll County; an 81-year-old man from Gallatin County; an 84-year-old woman from Grayson County; an 81-year-old woman from Logan County; an 86-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man from Shelby County; and a 90-year-old woman from Warren County.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.