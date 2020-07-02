Advertisement

Gov. Beshear order allows driver’s licenses to be renewed remotely

Photo: KYTC
Photo: KYTC(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT (WKYT) – The Administrative Office of the Courts announced on Thursday that circuit court clerks statewide may continue providing certain driver’s licenses services remotely.

The remote renewal process to request a credential has been extended through Sept. 30.

Driver’s license services were suspended March 18 when Gov. Beshear closed in-person government services due to the pandemic and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray issued an official order giving citizens a 90-day extension to maintain the validity of licenses that expired during office closures.

Driver’s license services resumed June 1 under the Judicial Branch’s safety requirements for reopening the courts.

Additional details on renewing licenses can be viewed here.

