Health Dept: Many Lexington cases coming from vacation ‘hot spots’

By Victor Puente
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a record they no one wanted to break. The Fayette County Health Department says July 1 had Lexington’s highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases among the public, that’s excluding the outbreak at the Federal Medical Center.

46 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

“We’re up to 1,599 in the city,” says Kevin Hall with the health department. “It is spreading because our four highest days have all come since June 24. We are not out of this. Particularly as people are going and then coming back from their vacations.”

The health department says a lot of the new cases are coming from people returning to Kentucky from Florida and South Carolina. Those areas are hotspots, where coronavirus cases have been rapidly increasing.

Health officials are asking people who plan to travel, to take the same precautions they would at home.

“But maybe thinking that, for whatever reason, it doesn’t apply when you are on vacation. This isn’t a Vegas thing. What happens in South Carolina does come back with you to Kentucky. And we don’t want that to spread here.”

With the Fourth of July holiday coming up, they expect a spike similar to what they saw after Memorial Day when people got together in groups. Even if it’s family, they’re asking people to be cautious.

“Whether they are going to bars, going to restaurants, or going on vacation it’s the same thing. Plan ahead, if there are crowds, go someplace else. Wear a mask, wash your hands, the guidelines are the same no matter what you are doing.”

