Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Progressive Charles Booker has reached out to help unite Kentucky Democrats behind Amy McGrath's fight to unseat Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Booker lost to McGrath by about 15,000 votes in Democratic Senate primary results released Tuesday. On Thursday, Booker portrayed McConnell as “our common enemy” in the struggle against generational poverty and structural racism. Those issues formed the foundation of his campaign. McGrath welcomed the overture, saying she looks forward to teaming with Booker. McConnell campaign spokeswoman Kate Cooksey says a McGrath-Booker alliance might earn praise from “the liberal elite," but not from the vast majority of Kentuckians.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Officials in a Kentucky county have delayed a vote on whether to remove a Confederate statue from the grounds of a courthouse. The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports that the Daviess County Fiscal Court was expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would've moved the statue to property owned by the Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Instead, they voted to postpone the decision until Aug. 6. A Daughters of the Confederacy official praised the delay, saying she wants the statue to remain in public view. Meanwhile, a leader of the local NAACP chapter said placing the statue anywhere prominent continues the “glorification of the Confederate cause.”

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A mural of a Black woman who was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, will be painted in a historically Black neighborhood in Annapolis, Maryland. The Capital Gazette reports that artists and volunteers will paint a 7,000-square-foot mural of Breonna Taylor on Saturday. Taylor was shot and killed by police in her Louisville apartment in March. She was sleeping when officers executed a no-knock warrant. Her death sparked protests and calls for the officers involved to be arrested and charged. Muralist Jeff Huntington said the mural will be painted on a basketball court. The project is in collaboration with the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture and the Banneker-Douglass Museum.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has made 70 appointments to a new commission aimed at reducing systemic racism. The Commission for Racial Justice & Equality has five subcommittees that will begin meeting next week. Gorton appointed two co-chairs, Roszalyn Akins and Dr. Gerald Smith, who helped decide the topics it will focus on and choose the members. Gorton has given the group a 60-day deadline to make its recommendations.