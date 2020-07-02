Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam steals the show

Muggy air runs the show(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will remain on the hotter side these next few days. Throw in the extra humidity and we have a very steamy period in the world of weather.

These next few days will feature highs around 85 to 90 degrees. Most of you will remain dry as far as rain is concerned. You will not fair as well with the sweat factor. You will probably see heat index values climb to around the mid-90s at the peak of the heat!

The next best chance for rain will not arrive until Sunday. I expect that to continue through next week. The heat will be there, too! These numbers that we expect will be nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

