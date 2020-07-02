Jury trial set for Eastern Kentucky lawmaker accused of DUI

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky lawmaker accused of driving under the influence will face a jury later this year.

State Representative Derek Lewis previously pleaded not guilty in the case.

Deputies said he was drunk, argued with them and refused a blood test.

Lewis was uncontested in the primary race but faces a Democratic challenger this November.

His jury trial is set for Sept. 23.

