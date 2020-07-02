Kentucky education commissioner candidates’ names released

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Board of Education has identified the three remaining candidates for state education commissioner, who will be interviewed next week in Louisville.

The board released the names of the three on Wednesday. They are Jeffco Public Schools Superintendent Jason Glass of the Denver area, University of Kentucky College of Education Dean Julian Vasquez Heilig and Jefferson County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Felicia Cumings Smith.

🗓️: All three candidates currently being considered for Kentucky education commissioner will have second-round interviews with the Kentucky Board of Education on July 6-7 in Louisville. More info: https://t.co/kB20JimDA6 #KyEd #TeamKDE pic.twitter.com/5e6AmA5hTl — KY Dept of Education (@KyDeptofEd) July 1, 2020

The board will meet Monday and Tuesday to conduct second-round interviews. The Department of Education says a new commissioner is expected to be chosen in mid- to late July.

