Advertisement

Kentucky ends June with historically high unemployment claims

As people continue to try to get unemployment after losing their jobs, some all the way back in March, there are still thousands more added to those rolls.
As people continue to try to get unemployment after losing their jobs, some all the way back in March, there are still thousands more added to those rolls.(WSAZ)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite businesses reopening, thousands of Kentuckians are still filing for unemployment.

New numbers released Thursday show an increase in joblessness.

As people continue to try to get unemployment after losing their jobs, some all the way back in March, there are still thousands more added to those rolls.

The numbers released Thursday show that more than 30,000 people filed for unemployment for the week ending June 27. That was 5,600 more than the previous week.

The total claims from March 15 to the end of June totaled just over 1 million. It’s the first time claims have been more than a million.

All of this is happening as people are still trying to get claims filed.

The latest numbers released by Governor Beshear’s office indicated that more than 50,000 people are still trying to get claims filed.

The governor said there’s also been a private accounting firm hired by the state to help process claims.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Richmond shooting off ‘huge’ fireworks display at Reba Lake

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
For July 4, 2020, firework watchers can ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ from the comfort of their vehicles, or even from home.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Death investigation underway at Levi Jackson Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Police say at this point, they do not suspect foul play in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

News

Protests and the pocketbook: How Black Lives Matter is impacting businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Black Lives Matter movement has had an impact on the business world.

Latest News

Lexington

46 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 46 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.

News

Restaurant owners reluctant to re-open dining rooms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Many restaurants across the Bluegrass have started to re-open, and they are planning for big business this coming holiday weekend. They likely will be catering to smaller crowds.

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam steals the show

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Temperatures will remain on the hotter side these next few days. Throw in the extra humidity and we have a very steamy period in the world of weather.

News

Shots fired into Lexington home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Shots were fired into a home on Millbank Road in Lexington.

News

Comer chosen as ranking Republican on investigative panel

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Comer was first elected to Congress in 2016 from Kentucky’s 1st District.