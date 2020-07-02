Kentucky ends June with historically high unemployment claims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite businesses reopening, thousands of Kentuckians are still filing for unemployment.

New numbers released Thursday show an increase in joblessness.

As people continue to try to get unemployment after losing their jobs, some all the way back in March, there are still thousands more added to those rolls.

The numbers released Thursday show that more than 30,000 people filed for unemployment for the week ending June 27. That was 5,600 more than the previous week.

The total claims from March 15 to the end of June totaled just over 1 million. It’s the first time claims have been more than a million.

Since March more than 1 million people have filed for unemployment in Kentucky. That’s the first time that has happened. More at noon on the numbers @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/VrJApS1bjg — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 2, 2020

All of this is happening as people are still trying to get claims filed.

The latest numbers released by Governor Beshear’s office indicated that more than 50,000 people are still trying to get claims filed.

The governor said there’s also been a private accounting firm hired by the state to help process claims.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.