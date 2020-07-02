Advertisement

Kings Island unveils revamped park experience

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island will finally open its gates starting Thursday following a months-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park officials gave FOX19 NOW an early look inside Wednesday afternoon. In the process, they revealed some of the more nuanced changes to the park experience intended to guard against the spread of the virus.

These changes come in addition to those that have grabbed the headlines, including a mask mandate for park-goers and reservations that must be made ahead of time.

For one, Kings Island will not be handing out maps for guests in order to avoid people gathering at a kiosk to fetch them.

The park will also have ‘relax zones’ where, if you can social distance, you can remove your mask and take a breather in the shade.

Park staff have also added more barriers between employees and guests and also stepped up their sanitation game.

Other new precautions include:

  • Kings Island is asking for cashless payments.
  • At least one person per party will have to download the Kings Island mobile app to enable contactless entry and make a required reservation before you go.
  • At the Kings Island parking toll booth, KI will confirm your reservation and proof of parking payment. If you do not have a parking voucher, you may pay with a cashless payment method such as a credit card.
  • You will pass through a temperature check. If anyone in your party has a temperature of 100.4°F/38°C or higher, you will be directed to return home and reschedule your visit
  • Once at the park, some seats on rides and attractions will not be available due to social distancing rules.

See all the new requirements here.

“Safety is our top priority, so this was nothing new for us,” Kings Island Communications Director Chad Showalter said. “We consulted and were informed by the CDC, state and our local health agencies on what the best practices were in an environment like Kings Island, and we combined all of that feedback and put together the plan that we have in place today.”

The park will reopen for the first time this season on Thursday for season pass holders and Sunday for everyone else.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam steals the show

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Temperatures will remain on the hotter side these next few days. Throw in the extra humidity and we have a very steamy period in the world of weather.

News

Shots fired into Lexington home

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Shots were fired into a home on Millbank Road in Lexington.

News

Comer chosen as ranking Republican on investigative panel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Comer was first elected to Congress in 2016 from Kentucky’s 1st District.

Regional

Jury trial set for Eastern Kentucky lawmaker accused of DUI

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
State Representative Derek Lewis previously pleaded not guilty in the case.

Latest News

News

Kentucky education commissioner candidates’ names released

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Department of Education says a new commissioner is expected to be chosen in mid- to late July.

Sports

Local standouts return to action in Commonwealth Collegiate Baseball League

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
A pair of former Scott County High School stars are playing for Team Gold.

News

Leaders from each level of government are encouraging face masks in public

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Leaders from all levels of government and both sides of the political aisle are encouraging the use of face masks in public.

News

The Breakdown with Dr. John Stewart: Reopening the Stewart Home and School in Frankfort

Updated: 10 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM

News

Police: Man arrested in connection to July 2019 homicide

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington Police say they have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection to a homicide that happened almost a year ago.