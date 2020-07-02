Advertisement

Ky. businesses forced to adapt to cutback in Fourth of July festivities

Small towns like Midway attract big crowds on the Fourth of July, but that won’t happen this year.
Small towns like Midway attract big crowds on the Fourth of July, but that won't happen this year.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - Small towns like Midway attract big crowds on the Fourth of July, but that won’t happen this year, so how are businesses adapting?

It’s a much different Independence Day weekend for everyone.

Midway, known for its history, antiques and unique restaurants, won’t have the usual throngs of people for the weekend.

People say the whole town, really just a few city blocks, is a tourist attraction. But COVID-19 has had a big impact on that. For months, it was almost like it was deserted with mandates shutting down stores and restaurants.

Now, a lot of those places have reopened, but the crowds are not here, everything is changed and Friday night there would have been a Fourth of July festival.

“We just don’t have the same type of festive atmosphere,” Mayor Grayson Vandegrift. “It’s not to say it is completely a ghost town but it’s not just quite the same. About 50 percent the normal foot traffic you would see downtown.”

The mayor says the city would normally attract thousands of people over the summer months. He said the city has given each resident vouchers to spend at businesses to help the local economy but says they are concerned about what the future may bring.

Midway’s mayor says they hope to use money in the cares act to assist local businesses as well.

