Advertisement

Large show, no crowds planned for Lexington fireworks celebration

In Lexington, all holiday events were canceled except for fireworks.
In Lexington, all holiday events were canceled except for fireworks.(Associated Press)
By Nick Oliver
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fourth of July celebrations will look a lot different this year because of the pandemic.

In Lexington, all holiday events were canceled except for fireworks.

Officials say if you are looking for the same experience as past years, this won’t be even close but say they are pouring resources into making this a great celebration.

WKYT Fireworks

July 4th means FIREWORKS!!!! And WKYT understands if you don't want to head downtown this year so let us bring them to you! Watch the Lexington Fireworks on Facebook Live July 4th starting on 10!

Posted by WKYT on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Downtown Lexington is used to a parade and thousands of people pouring in to watch the celebration, but this year that won’t be happening.

Parks and Recreation say they are encouraging the public to sit on their own property and stay in their cars to watch the display.

This year they have ordered larger fireworks than ever before. The fireworks can shoot higher into the sky so more people can see.

The goal is to celebrate America but also practice safe social distancing.

“The best thing we could do was to have the firework show. We knew we could do that and still offer people viewing from farther away and not next to each other and still social distancing, so that was really about the only thing we could do and we wanted to do something special in this time we’re in this time where there hasn’t been a lot of special things happening,” said Deputy Director for Recreation Penny Ebel.

The city is also relying on technology to show off the display. WKYT will be streaming the fireworks on Facebook and WKYT.com

Officials say the firework show will start around 10:00 p.m. and will last the normal 18 minutes.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear order allows driver’s licenses to be renewed remotely

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Administrative Office of the Courts announced on Thursday that circuit court clerks statewide may continue providing certain driver’s licenses services remotely.

News

Gov. Beshear: 239 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths on Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday 239 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, raising Kentucky’s total number of cases to 16,079.

News

One sent to hospital following Versailles collision

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A person has been sent to the hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries after a crash on Versailles Road.

News

WKYT to stream Lexington fireworks show

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Around the state, Fourth of July festivities are going to look different this year.

Latest News

News

Specialized ambulance serves Kentucky children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
UK Children’s Hospital has a new vehicle to efficiently transport Kentucky’s children.

News

UK Children's Hospital Gets New Neonatal Ambulance

Updated: 2 hours ago
UK Children's Hospital Gets New Neonatal Ambulance

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer sizzle lasting through next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Summer heat and humidity remain in the forecast with daily storm chances returning this weekend

News

Looking for that Big Boom? Where you can see the sky light up this July 4

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Sparkles, bright lights, and big booms are coming to deliver all of us some relief, even for a day, on July 4.

News

Ky. businesses forced to adapt to cutback in Fourth of July festivities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Small towns like Midway attract big crowds on the Fourth of July, but that won’t happen this year, so how are businesses adapting?

News

WATCH President, CEO of Keeneland announces retirement

Updated: 4 hours ago
Bill Thomason, the president and CEO of Keeneland, is retiring at the end of this year.