Large show, no crowds planned for Lexington fireworks celebration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fourth of July celebrations will look a lot different this year because of the pandemic.

In Lexington, all holiday events were canceled except for fireworks.

Officials say if you are looking for the same experience as past years, this won’t be even close but say they are pouring resources into making this a great celebration.

Downtown Lexington is used to a parade and thousands of people pouring in to watch the celebration, but this year that won’t be happening.

Parks and Recreation say they are encouraging the public to sit on their own property and stay in their cars to watch the display.

This year they have ordered larger fireworks than ever before. The fireworks can shoot higher into the sky so more people can see.

The goal is to celebrate America but also practice safe social distancing.

“The best thing we could do was to have the firework show. We knew we could do that and still offer people viewing from farther away and not next to each other and still social distancing, so that was really about the only thing we could do and we wanted to do something special in this time we’re in this time where there hasn’t been a lot of special things happening,” said Deputy Director for Recreation Penny Ebel.

The city is also relying on technology to show off the display. WKYT will be streaming the fireworks on Facebook and WKYT.com

Officials say the firework show will start around 10:00 p.m. and will last the normal 18 minutes.

