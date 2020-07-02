Leaders from each level of government are encouraging face masks in public

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Conflicting messages about face masks from the first sign of the COVID-19 virus are still lingering in the general public.

“One woman told me she’s getting mixed messages from the federal, the state, and local governments,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said. “She said, ‘what am I supposed to do?’”

It’s that confusion that leaders from both sides of the political aisle and from every level of government are now trying to clear up.

“The single most important thing that you can do, not only to protect yourself but protect others until we get a vaccine, put on the mask,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

“You need to have one on you to wear when you can’t be six feet apart from everybody,” Governor Andy Beshear said in his weekly press conference. “You can pull it up and make sure that you’re safe.”

“We’re trying to get that message out far and wide about the masking,” Gorton said.

Here in Lexington, city leaders are working on launching a campaign with community influencers encouraging citizens to wear face masks in public.

“Masks are only a slight inconvenience compared to this actual virus,” ER Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said.

States like Florida, California, and Texas are already shutting businesses back down because of spikes in cases.

Leaders say we’re not seeing those surges in Kentucky right now, but that could change quickly if people don’t follow the CDC recommendations.

“If we have significant increases, we’ll look at mandating mask,” Beshear said.

Governor Beshear also said Tuesday he has gotten reports of employees at businesses not wearing face masks. He said that is already mandatory and can be grounds for those businesses being shutdown.

