Local standouts return to action in Commonwealth Collegiate Baseball League

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After having their seasons cut short in the spring due to COVID-19, a number of local baseball standouts are returning to action this summer as part of the Commonwealth Collegiate Baseball League.

Wednesday night at Transylvania, Team Gold beat Team White 4-3. According to the CCBL website, there are five teams in action in this league.

A pair of former Scott County High School stars are playing for Team Gold. Trace Willhoite is playing for JUCO power Northwest Florida State and is committed to Eastern Kentucky. Kyle Harbison is a catcher for Indiana State and both are just glad to compete on the diamond this summer.

“It’s great,” said Willhoite. “We weren’t expecting to play at all. We’ve been working out in the spring in quarantine and it’s great to get at-bats before the fall.”

“It’s awesome,” said Harbison. “As Trace said, we weren’t expecting to play and for David Henry to put this together for us, it’s amazing. I love it right now.”

