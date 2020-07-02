Advertisement

Local standouts return to action in Commonwealth Collegiate Baseball League

A pair of former Scott County High School stars are playing for Team Gold.
Local standouts return to action in the Commonwealth Collegiate Baseball League.
Local standouts return to action in the Commonwealth Collegiate Baseball League.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After having their seasons cut short in the spring due to COVID-19, a number of local baseball standouts are returning to action this summer as part of the Commonwealth Collegiate Baseball League.

Wednesday night at Transylvania, Team Gold beat Team White 4-3. According to the CCBL website, there are five teams in action in this league.

A pair of former Scott County High School stars are playing for Team Gold. Trace Willhoite is playing for JUCO power Northwest Florida State and is committed to Eastern Kentucky. Kyle Harbison is a catcher for Indiana State and both are just glad to compete on the diamond this summer.

“It’s great,” said Willhoite. “We weren’t expecting to play at all. We’ve been working out in the spring in quarantine and it’s great to get at-bats before the fall.”

“It’s awesome,” said Harbison. “As Trace said, we weren’t expecting to play and for David Henry to put this together for us, it’s amazing. I love it right now.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Jaylen Sebree returns to his home state to join Morehead State’s men’s basketball program

Updated: 6 hours ago
Sebree, a 6-foot-7 native of Hopkinsville and a standout for Christian County High School

News

No MiLB? No way! Legends take on Battle of the Bourbon Trail

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In the wake of Major League Baseball cancelling the Minor League season for 2020, Legends fans may have been worried that one of their favorite summer activities had slipped away.

Sports

2020 Minor League Baseball season cancelled

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT
The Lexington Legends will not play in 2020.

Sports

UK adds three-star receiver Christian Lewis

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Lewis is the fourth wide receiver in Kentucky’s 2021 recruiting class.

Latest News

Sports

Ten former Wildcats selected for MLB summer player pool

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
Players must be included in team player pools to be eligible to make 2020 MLB appearance

News

What’s Next | How Lexington area high schools are adjusting to football practices during pandemic

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Starting today, high touch outdoor sports like football and soccer may resume team and group practices with 50 people or less.

Sports

Arnsparger, Crennell win assistant coach achievement award

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
They are the 15th and 16th recipients of the Dr. Z Award, started by the PFWA in 2014 to recognize lifetime achievement among assistant coaches

Sports

EKU football season-opener moved to Thursday night

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT
Eastern Kentucky University’s season-opening football game at home against Western Carolina University has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

Sports

Keeneland offering ways to watch Summer Meet from home

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT
Keeneland’s Summer Meet will begin on July 8, but spectators will not be allowed at the track.

Sports

Cam Newton signs one-year deal with New England

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Newton will step in and try to replace Tom Brady, who left for Tampa Bay in free agency.