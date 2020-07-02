Advertisement

Looking for that Big Boom? Where you can see the sky light up this July 4

Fireworks are planned at 9:15 p.m.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Sparkles, bright lights, and big booms are coming to deliver all of us some relief, even for a day, on July 4.

While families may be ‘oohing’and ‘ahhing’ behind a facemask, there’s no reason not to enjoy a full-on fireworks display, whatever you’re wearing.

LEXINGTON: No Fourth of July Festival or parade, but fireworks will be shot off from the R.J. Corman site.

RICHMOND: Get ready for a reported ‘huge’ fireworks show at Lake Reba Park. You’ll have to stay up late for this one – we’re told things will kick off at 10 p.m. A patriotic radio show will play in conjunction with the show. You can listen to that at WCYO 100.7.

WINCHESTER: Lykins Park, Friday, July 3, tune in to 102.9 WWKY for a synchronized music/firework experience!

Below are more regional displays of fireworks for your consideration:

Friday, July 3rd:

Pineville, Chained Rock Overlook, 10 p.m.

Cumberland, Downtown, Dusk

Coal Run, City Park, 10 p.m.

Nancy, Nancy Fire Department, Dark

Isom, Isom Fairgrounds, Dark

Saturday, July 4th:

Middlesboro, Across from Kroger on U.S. 25E, 9 p.m.

Harlan, Downtown, 10 p.m.

Shekinah Village (Between Cumberland and Whitesburg), At the Village, 9:30 p.m.

Evarts, Behind the Dairy Hut, 9:30 p.m.

Whitesburg, Riverside Park, Dusk

Pikeville, Downtown, 10 p.m.

Prestonsburg, Downtown, 10 p.m.

Louisa, Town Hill, Dusk

Hazard, Black Gold Plaza area, 9:30 p.m.

Monticello, City Park, Dusk

London, College Park, Dusk

Beattyville, Happy Top Park, Dusk

Eubank, Eubank Park, Dark

Lake Cumberland, Lee’s Ford Marina, Dark

Bear Wallow Farm (Pulaski County), Bear Wallow Farm, Dark

Inez, Behind the Roy F. Collier Community Center, between 9:30 and 10 p.m.

Remember, due to social distancing guidelines, officials ask that you stay in your vehicle or at least six feet apart from other while watching the display.

