Nashville DA no longer prosecuting minor marijuana possession charges

The charges previously used to prosecute these cases will be allocated to supporting victims and prosecuting violent crimes.
FILE - This Sept. 11, 2018, file photo shows blankets of frost known as trichomes on a budding marijuana flower at an artisanal cannabis farm SLOgrown Genetics, the coastal mountain range of San Luis Obispo, Calif. Liberal California became the largest legal U.S. marketplace, while conservative Utah and Oklahoma embraced medical marijuana. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel,File)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - The Nashville District Attorney’s Office announced it will no longer prosecute for possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana.

“Marijuana charges do little to promote public health, and even less to promote public safety,” District Attorney Glenn Funk said. “Demographic statistics indicate that these charges impact minorities in a disproportionate manner. This policy will eliminate this area of disproportionately in the justice system.”

According to the DA’s office, eliminating minor marijuana charges will lower the cost of jail housing and courts and clerk’s offices, WTVF reported. Officials said the charges previously used to prosecute these cases will be allocated to supporting victims and prosecuting violent crimes.

