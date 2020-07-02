Nashville DA no longer prosecuting minor marijuana possession charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - The Nashville District Attorney’s Office announced it will no longer prosecute for possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana.

“Marijuana charges do little to promote public health, and even less to promote public safety,” District Attorney Glenn Funk said. “Demographic statistics indicate that these charges impact minorities in a disproportionate manner. This policy will eliminate this area of disproportionately in the justice system.”

According to the DA’s office, eliminating minor marijuana charges will lower the cost of jail housing and courts and clerk’s offices, WTVF reported. Officials said the charges previously used to prosecute these cases will be allocated to supporting victims and prosecuting violent crimes.

